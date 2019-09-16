 
The Ocean Plastics Lab exhibition arrives in Brussels
Monday, 16 September, 2019
    The Ocean Plastics Lab exhibition arrives in Brussels

    Monday, 16 September 2019
    The Ocean Plastics Lab thematic exhibition has already been visited in Turin, Paris, Brussels, Washington D.C., Ottawa, Berlin and Lisbon.. Credit: © BMBF / John Staples​

    The international travelling exhibition Ocean Plastics Lab, which explains how we must fight plastic in the oceans, will be held at the Kanal-Centre Pompidou in Brussels from 19 to 30 September.

    The Ocean Plastics Lab thematic exhibition has already been visited in Turin, Paris, Brussels, Washington D.C., Ottawa, Berlin and Lisbon. It is an initiative of the German Ministry for Education and Research, with the support of the Directorate-General for Research and Innovation, and under the direction of the German Consortium for Marine Research.

    © Julia Schnetzer

    Ocean Plastics Lab is created from four maritime containers. Inside, the exhibition presents the current state of marine pollution research and shows visitors how science can help understand and combat plastic in the oceans.

    Interactive installations allow visitors to take part in the dialogue on plastic pollution in the oceans. The exhibition also explains how plastic can be recycled to give it a second life.

    For his second visit to Brussels, a recycling station was added to the exhibition. Visitors will be able to bring their own plastic waste for recycling.

    The exhibition is open to the public from 19 to 30 September free of charge during the week and on weekends at the Kanal-Centre Pompidou.

    The Brussels Times

