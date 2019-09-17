Man (22) arrested concerning grenade explosion in Antwerp...

On Tuesday morning, the man was arrested and brought before the examining magistrate. He will appear in front of the council chamber on Friday. Credit: Wikipedia

A 22-year-old man has been arrested as part of the investigation into an explosion caused by a grenade Antwerp.

During the night of 18 to 19 March 2019, a grenade exploded under a Mini parked in Biekorfstraat, Antwerp. In addition to the Mini, seven other vehicles and two houses were damaged by the blast.

A thorough investigation brought the man from Antwerp to the attention of investigators, according to a statement by the Antwerp Public Prosecutor’s Office, reported by De Standaard.

On Tuesday morning, the man was arrested and brought before the examining magistrate, and he will appear in front of the council chamber on Friday, according to reports.

The attack in Biekorfstraathappened just one night after a similar attack in De Pretstraat. Investigations into the incidents are still ongoing.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times