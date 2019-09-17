 
Blind spot detector for bicycles and trucks trialed in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 17 September, 2019
Latest News:
Blind spot detector for bicycles and trucks trialed...
Shared mobility must complement, not replace public transport,...
Three hundred tourists blocked near Everest due to...
Manneken Pis dressed in new costume to celebrate...
Suburban mobility hubs could ease traffic congestion in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 17 September 2019
    Blind spot detector for bicycles and trucks trialed in Brussels
    Shared mobility must complement, not replace public transport, think-tank warns
    Three hundred tourists blocked near Everest due to bad weather
    Manneken Pis dressed in new costume to celebrate Schaerbeek
    Suburban mobility hubs could ease traffic congestion in Belgium: study
    Car on fire on Rue Belliard, fire brigade on scene
    Hybrid cars in Belgium now number over 100,000
    Dutch-speaking parents told spelling of newborn’s name ‘does not exist’
    Belgians want electric cars but find it too expensive, barometer finds
    Hundreds protest Congolese president’s first official visit to Belgium
    Brexit: Gibraltar calls elections ahead of October 31 leave date
    Man (22) arrested concerning grenade explosion in Antwerp
    Ryanair: a day of action of ‘international solidarity’ in Belgium on 27 September
    Fewer solar power green certificates to be issued in Belgium
    Brexit: UK Supreme Court to begin hearing on suspension of parliament
    Thousands support Belgian family’s fundraiser for world’s most expensive medicine
    Johnson thought Brexit would lose 2016 referendum, says former British Prime Minister
    Antwerp: €25.5 million in fines for violations in low emissions zone
    Belgium in Brief: Aalst carnival faces UNESCO, Cuppa with a cop and Brexit imports
    Aalst mayor to defend city carnival against UNESCO’s anti-Semitism accusations
    View more

    Blind spot detector for bicycles and trucks trialed in Brussels

    Tuesday, 17 September 2019
    About 100 cyclists registered with the developer to participate in the pilot project. Credit: © Belga

    The “SofAlert” system, which alerts cyclists and truck drivers via an audible warning of a risk of blind spots, will be tested over the next four weeks in Brussels.

    The launch, initially planned for before the summer but postponed due to production delays, happened on Tuesday.

    The device is installed on the handlebars of the bicycle and uses a sound and distance sensor to detects vehicles less than one and a half metres away. The alarm beeps when this limit is exceeded. A device for trucks is also in the development phase.

    About 100 cyclists registered with the developer to participate in the pilot project.

    “With the right technology and innovation, both a sense of safety and road safety can be enhanced. Together with the Brussels government, we obviously support these kinds of initiatives,” said Brussels Minister for Mobility and Road Safety, Elke Van den Brandt.

    SofAlert was developed over two years and is now being tested for the first time on a large scale in Brussels traffic. If the four weeks of tests go well and new investors are found, the project could officially be launched on the market in September 2020.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job