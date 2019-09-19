Belgians call on politicians to show courage and long-term vision for climate

Among the prominent trends, nine respondents out of ten express the opinion that continuing to develop renewable energy should be a priority: Credit: © Belga

Nearly 60% of respondents to the on-line public consultation on the national energy-climate plan (PNEC) are calling on politicians to show courage and long-term vision, the various regional and federal ministries responsible for Energy and Climate stated on Wednesday.

A very large majority of the 60,000 respondents considers that continuing to pursue the development of renewable energy ought to be a priority and that it is necessary to invest more in wind turbines for offshore energy production.

The public inquiry was launched on 4 June for a period of six weeks, lasting until 15 July. It was held with the aim of giving citizens and interested parties the opportunity to have their say regarding undertakings made by the country’s various authorities – on condition the latter then align their projects and submit together to the EU a finalised national plan by the end of December.

It emerges from the consultation that, whereas more than 60,000 persons started the questionnaire, only 85% (52,000) of them completed it. Among the prominent trends, nine respondents out of ten express the opinion that continuing to develop renewable energy should be a priority. The same percentage considers it necessary to invest more in offshore wind turbines. Finally, nearly 60% call on politicians to show courage and long-term vision.

At the individual level, more than half the respondents have furthermore stated they have a green energy contract with their supplier. Nearly all persons questioned sort their waste, seven out of ten prefer seasonal fruit and vegetables, use energy-efficient household appliances and/or are in favour of re-using products.

The Brussels Times