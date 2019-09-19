Commission staff warned of expected disruptions by ‘Greenpeace Climate March’

Climate activists gathered on Wednesday morning at the foot of Manneken Pis to call for a better climate plan ahead of the Global Climate Strike scheduled for 20 September. Credit: Belga.

European Commission (EC) staff have been sent an email warning them of potential disruptions to their day ahead of a Climate march scheduled for Friday in Brussels.

The news comes after police informed the EC of the planned demonstration, which will see people march through Brussels for climate change, according to an email circulated to staff and seen by The Brussels Times.

“Access to and exit from Commission buildings and car parks along the demonstration route may be temporarily restricted. The traffic in the surrounding areas will be diverted,” the message reads.

The ‘Global Strike For Future Belgium III’, which says on Facebook it is hosted by 25 different groups including Greenpeace and Amnesty International, currently has 4,000 people marked as going, and 13,000 interested.

“We will stop working and hit the streets to remind our politicians that the ‘window of opportunity’ is getting smaller as long as they don’t treat this situation as a civilizational crisis,” the Facebook event reads.

The protest is expected to take place between 1:00 PM and 8:00 PM and will march from Gare du Nord through Petite Ceinture, Rue de la Loi, Schuman and Petite Rue de la Loi.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times