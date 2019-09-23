Belgian Football Fraud: Christophe Henrotay out on bail...

Football agent Christophe Henrotay was released by Monaco’s appeal court after posting bail to the sum of 250,000 euros, his lawyer said on Monday, confirming reports in La Dernière Heure and De Morgen.

The court still needs to rule on a request for his extradition to Belgium. Its decision could come in the next few weeks.

For several months now, the Office of the Federal Prosecutor and Investigating Judge Michel Claise have been conducting an investigation into suspected money laundering and criminal association. This is in connection with financial arrangements around the transfer of striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to the English club, Newcastle, in 2015, and of Youri Tielemans to AS Monaco.

On 10 and 11 September, the investigators conducted four searches in Monaco, two in Belgium and one in London, seizing two luxury cars, seven million euros in cash, a boat and two apartments.

The agent and his associate Christophe Cheniaux were held for questioning in connection with the raids. Chieniaux was arrested in the Liège area and charged with fraud, forgery, money laundering and criminal association.

Henrotay was arrested in Monaco based on an international warrant issued by the investigation judge for the same crimes. A request for his extradition to Belgium was issued but the decision may take weeks. In the meantime, the Monaco Appeal Court has granted his lawyers’ request for bail, but should he be extradited, he would again be jailed.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times