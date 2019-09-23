 
Belgian Football Fraud: Christophe Henrotay out on bail
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 23 September, 2019
Latest News:
‘All options’ considered to continue operations at Thomas...
Ensuring a balanced budget is key to efforts...
Belgian Football Fraud: Christophe Henrotay out on bail...
Climate Change: World’s poorest countries left to their...
Explosion in Berchem caused by grenade, prosecutor confirms...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 23 September 2019
    ‘All options’ considered to continue operations at Thomas Cook Belgium
    Ensuring a balanced budget is key to efforts to form new Flemish government, says Francken
    Belgian Football Fraud: Christophe Henrotay out on bail
    Climate Change: World’s poorest countries left to their fate
    Explosion in Berchem caused by grenade, prosecutor confirms
    Over 15kg of marijuana and 15 vehicles seized in cross-border operation
    Travel fund to protect Thomas Cook travellers in case of Belgian subsidiary bankruptcy
    Belgium in Brief: Michel to meet Johnson, calls to Brussels emergency services and Thomas Cook operations
    Belgians have €174 billion in foreign accounts, tax department learns
    Brussels’ air up to 80% less polluted during car free Sunday
    Belgian buyers spend €360,000 on Van Gogh artwork
    Thomas Cook: Brussels Airlines evaluates situation of Belgian tourists
    Wallonia-Brussels Federation owes millions to schools for teacher travel expenses
    FIFA Football Awards – Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne hope to be in top eleven
    Thomas Cook set to continue operations in Belgium
    Brexit: Charles Michel to meet Boris Johnson in New York
    Over 200 calls to Brussels emergency services during car-free Sunday
    Passengers land in Brussels after nearly 30 hours of delay
    300 people march for concrete climate action in Brussels
    Juncker: Britain’s departure from the EU is a ‘tragic moment for Europe’
    View more

    Belgian Football Fraud: Christophe Henrotay out on bail

    Monday, 23 September 2019
    © Belga

    Football agent Christophe Henrotay was released by Monaco’s appeal court after posting bail to the sum of 250,000 euros, his lawyer said on Monday, confirming reports in La Dernière Heure and De Morgen.

    The court still needs to rule on a request for his extradition to Belgium. Its decision could come in the next few weeks.

    For several months now, the Office of the Federal Prosecutor and Investigating Judge Michel Claise have been conducting an investigation into suspected money laundering and criminal association. This is in connection with financial arrangements around the transfer of striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to the English club, Newcastle, in 2015, and of Youri Tielemans to AS Monaco.

    On 10 and 11 September, the investigators conducted four searches in Monaco, two in Belgium and one in London, seizing two luxury cars, seven million euros in cash, a boat and two apartments.

    The agent and his associate Christophe Cheniaux were held for questioning in connection with the raids. Chieniaux was arrested in the Liège area and charged with fraud, forgery, money laundering and criminal association.

    Henrotay was arrested in Monaco based on an international warrant issued by the investigation judge for the same crimes. A request for his extradition to Belgium was issued but the decision may take weeks. In the meantime, the Monaco Appeal Court has granted his lawyers’ request for bail, but should he be extradited, he would again be jailed.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

     

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job