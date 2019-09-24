Paramedic severely injured after Porsche crashes into ambulance...

A paramedic was severely injured when the ambulance she was in was hit by a Porsche Cayenne. Credit: Google Street View

A paramedic was severely injured when an ambulance was hit by a Porsche Cayenne in Wijnegem, a municipality of Antwerp, on Tuesday.

The ambulance was responding to a non-urgent call and was driving without its lights and siren on. “At the intersection of the Houtlaan and the ‘s Gravenwezelsteenweg, the Porsche crashed into the ambulance’s side,” said Kim Verdoodt from police zone Minos to VRT NWS

“The ambulance fell on its side and crashed into a lamp post. One of the paramedics, a 43-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with severe injuries. The ambulance driver was not injured,” she added.

The driver of the Porsche was unharmed. According to several witnesses, the driver of the Porsche, a 75-year-old, ran a red light.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times