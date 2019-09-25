 
Limburg man arrested after streaming domestic violence on Facebook
Wednesday, 25 September, 2019
    Limburg man arrested after streaming domestic violence on Facebook

    Wednesday, 25 September 2019
    The assault took place in Sint-Stefanusstraat in Riemst. Credit: Google Street View

    A man in the province of Limburg has been arrested after he streamed videos on Facebook in which he could be seen abusing his partner.

    Police in Riemst, Limburg, arrested the man on Tuesday on charges of domestic violence and his partner was taken to the hospital by the emergency services, Het Nieuwsblad reports.

    The videos showed the man, unidentified at this stage, with a bloodied face, smashing a door and beating his partner.

    In the recordings, reportedly uploaded by the arrested man himself, images of children can also be seen.

    The man’s reported assault, which took place in Sint-Stefanusstraat, a street in a district of Riemst, is being investigated by Limburg’s public prosecutor, HLN reports.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

