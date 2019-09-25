 
Delayed penalties for police officers who used citizen identities to gamble online
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 25 September, 2019
Latest News:
Delayed penalties for police officers who used citizen...
61 unhealthy trees felled on Schaerbeek street...
Statute of limitations for sexual abuse of minors...
Thomas Cook Belgium customers still unable to travel...
Reckless citizens brought ‘anarchy’ to the streets on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 25 September 2019
    Delayed penalties for police officers who used citizen identities to gamble online
    61 unhealthy trees felled on Schaerbeek street
    Statute of limitations for sexual abuse of minors should be abolished, say Belgian politicians
    Thomas Cook Belgium customers still unable to travel on Thursday
    Reckless citizens brought ‘anarchy’ to the streets on car-free Sunday, says Brussels police chief
    Brussels tests electric water taxi for first time
    Limburg man arrested after streaming domestic violence on Facebook
    Family of ill Belgian toddler Mathis to be fully reimbursed for cancer treatment
    STIB to become free of charge for youth, seniors as of summer 2020
    Over 25,000 sales outlets in France to accept cryptocurrencies from 2020
    Wastewater from Brussels-North polluted with hydrocarbons
    Paramedic severely injured after Porsche crashes into ambulance
    Stephanie tunnel reopened to traffic after flooding
    Cycle use in Brussels receives €500,000 boost
    One in three students suffer from bullying, study shows
    Brussels Airlines will repatriate Thomas Cook passengers from Tunisia
    The right to be forgotten is not global, court rules
    Belgian toddler Pia to be screened for compatibility with world’s most expensive drug
    Brexit: UK parliament will resume, calls for Johnson resignation
    27,000 travellers to be impacted by railway works at Bruxelles-Midi
    View more

    Delayed penalties for police officers who used citizen identities to gamble online

    Wednesday, 25 September 2019
    A large group of Antwerp police officers were caught using citizen identities to gamble online. Credit: © Belga

    Dozens of Antwerp police officers who used citizen identities to gamble online have not been penalised, with their years-old files put on hold indefinitely due to a lack of a federal government.

    In 2017, Antwerp’s public prosecutor opened an investigation after 60 police officers were found to be gambling online, an act which is strictly forbidden for police under Belgium’s gaming laws.

    The investigation found that the officers were using citizen’s identity data to access online gambling sites, in what gaming authorities in 2017 recognised as a large-scale problem within the local police.

    “It is not just a single policeman and it is not purely recreational,” Peter Naessens, director of the Gaming Commission told VRT at the time, adding that there were large amounts at play which sometimes exceeded the average monthly salary.

    While the majority of the officers’ files were handed over to the Gaming Commission, one officer was ordered to appear before a court after he was found to be using several different identities.

    The penalties foreseen by the commission in cases where a legal gaming ban has been bypassed can amount to up to €200,000, but with the government in a caretaker capacity, the officers’ files are among the 110 recently put on hold by the commission, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

    The decision was taken in part to avoid procedural errors, the outlet reports, adding that Justice Minister Koen Geens said that the commission’s backlog would be cleared within six months.

    The move prompted criticism from green party MP Stefaan Van Hecke, who said that the officers’ cases underscored recurrent malfunctions within the commission.

    “It is a constant [problem] that the Gaming Commission is not running as it should, this is just one defect in a whole series,” Van Hecke said, adding that weak regulations would see Belgium become “Las Vegas in the North Sea.”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job