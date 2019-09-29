 
Belgian State bilked of 208 million euros
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 29 September, 2019
Latest News:
Belgian State bilked of 208 million euros...
Belgian parties want to increase fines to dissuade...
European Space Agency announces new mission to help...
Belgian pet owners reminded to be vigilant on...
The wealthier a Brussels neighbourhood is, the greener...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 29 September 2019
    Belgian State bilked of 208 million euros
    Belgian parties want to increase fines to dissuade criminals
    European Space Agency announces new mission to help understand climate change
    Belgian pet owners reminded to be vigilant on international rabies awareness day
    The wealthier a Brussels neighbourhood is, the greener it is
    Price of Belgian real estate continues to increase
    Doctor in Liège region charged with four murders
    City of Brussels opens first ‘eco daycares’
    Three-hour power outage at Disneyland Paris hits Belgian daytrippers
    Cybercrime spike in Belgium in the second quarter of 2019
    Pilot project for fingerprints on Belgian ID-cards to start end of 2019
    Belgian rappers film unplanned music video in Molenbeek police station
    Brussels singer Angèle to give free concert on Grand Place on Friday
    Over 40% of tree species face extinction in Europe
    Jacques Chirac: French Embassy in Brussels opens book of condolences
    Romanian EU commission candidate rejected before hearing
    EU extends funding guarantees to Dexia
    Wallonia-Brussels not calling for State reform but ready to reflect on the future
    Flemish right locked in Twitter fight
    Suspicious powder delivered to bpost centre identified as flour
    View more

    Belgian State bilked of 208 million euros

    Sunday, 29 September 2019

    The State of Belgium reimbursed over 208 million euros in withholding taxes to foreign pension funds that had no right to the pay-outs, Knack magazine reported on Wednesday.

    A British court confirmed to the Flemish weekly that one person had been arrested recently under a Belgian investigation into the presumed fraud.

    The Brussels Office of the Public Prosecutor has been conducting an investigation since 2015 into a sophisticated scam that cost the treasury over 208 million euros in three years. The scam related to the reimbursement of withholding taxes on dividends.

    When an investor resident in Belgium receives dividends from his or her shares in Belgian companies, the tax office automatically deducts a withholding tax at the source from the dividends.

    The percentage withheld is currently 30%. However, pension funds established in a country with which Belgium has concluded a fiscal treaty can subsequently request the reimbursement of the withholding tax on the dividends.

    Between 2012 and 2015, the Belgian tax authorities made several reimbursements of this type, but it later became evident that shareholders of U.S., British, Irish and Luxembourgian pension funds were apparently not eligible for the pay-outs.

    The documents obtained by the Brussels Prosecutor’s Office from the Finance Ministry included other suspicious applications for reimbursements totalling 300 million euros, a sum never claimed by anyone.

    Most of the disputed reimbursements were made through Solo Capital, a company founded by Dubai-based British millionaire Sanjay Shah.

    According to Knack, the arrested person is reportedly Guenther K (50), a British national said to have worked in the past for Solo Capital.

    He was arrested in the Manchester area just before summer at the request of a Brussels investigating judge who had issued a European arrest warrant for him.

    Guenther K. is apparently resisting his extradition to Belgium.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job