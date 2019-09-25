 
Brussels wants commuters to ‘hitchhike’ to work
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 25 September, 2019
Latest News:
Thomas Cook: 220 employees will be repatriated within...
Brussels wants commuters to ‘hitchhike’ to work...
Thomas Cook: Guarantee Fund organises 14 flights on...
China-EU sports day celebrated at Place Schuman...
Man accused of sexually abusing granddaughter (8) could...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 25 September 2019
    Thomas Cook: 220 employees will be repatriated within two weeks to Belgium
    Brussels wants commuters to ‘hitchhike’ to work
    Thomas Cook: Guarantee Fund organises 14 flights on Thursday for stranded Belgian passengers
    China-EU sports day celebrated at Place Schuman
    Man accused of sexually abusing granddaughter (8) could get 30 months in prison
    Liege man found guilty of stabbing his two children to death
    Thomas Cook: All branches were open today
    Tourists stranded in Brussels by Thomas Cook bankruptcy offered free Ferris Wheel ride
    Heysel Plateau urban development project faces significant hurdles
    Belgian’s surrogacy law under pressure after ‘Men Having Babies’ conference
    Kinepolis cinema announces Friends-marathon in Belgium
    New Red Cross campaign focuses on lonely seniors in Belgium
    EU approves cannabis-based treatment for rare childhood epilepsy
    66% of Flemish teenagers suffer from psychological problems, study finds
    Thomas Cook Belgium declared partially bankrupt in business court ruling
    Rising sea levels threaten the Belgian coast
    Family has to pay €1,400 after son sends 722 texts for sick baby Pia
    Thomas Cook: ‘A black day for the Belgian travel industry’
    Fewer drivers caught using their phone behind the wheel in Belgium
    Part of Mont Blanc glacier in danger of collapse, experts say
    View more

    Brussels wants commuters to ‘hitchhike’ to work

    Wednesday, 25 September 2019
    The goal is not to have a business logic as BlaBlaCar or Uber Pop, but to offer an app that would allow drivers to get in touch with passengers who want to share part of their journey for free. Credit: Needpix

    The Brussels Minister for Mobility, Elke Van Den Brandt (Groen), wishes to promote soft mobility by encouraging commuters to use a specially developed app to ‘hitchhike’ to work as part of the Good Move Plan.

    Van Den Brandt wants to launch an app to connect drivers and passengers and reduce the number of one-passenger cars in the Brussels Region by encouraging carpooling.

    “The goal here is not to have a business logic like BlaBlaCar or Uber Pop, but to offer an app that would allow drivers to get in touch with passengers who want to share part of their journey for free. This proposal could conveniently find its place in the MaaS (Mobility as a Service) proposed in the 2020-2030 mobility plan,” said Julien Uyttendaele (PS) according to NewMobility.

    Helped by technology, the app would also reduce worries and increase safety, as some drivers do not always want to take a stranger with them in their cars. “All forms of mobility should be encouraged, which is still not the case for free ridesharing. I will shortly table a motion of resolution on this subject at the Brussels Parliament,” added Uyttendaele.

    “The lack of a precise agenda and budgeted proposals were, among others, at the origin of the failure of the two previous mobility plans, IRIS I (1998) and IRIS II (2009),” said Anne-Charlotte d’Ursel (MR), the chair of the Mobility Committee.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job