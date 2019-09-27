 
Jacques Chirac: French Embassy in Brussels opens book of condolences
Friday, 27 September, 2019
    Jacques Chirac: French Embassy in Brussels opens book of condolences

    Friday, 27 September 2019
    © Belga

    A book of condolences has been opened at the Embassy of France in Brussels following the death of former French President Jacques Chirac at the age of 86, the embassy announced on Friday.

    The Embassy, located at 65 Rue Ducale, is receiving people wishing to write messages of sympathy or homage in honour of the fifth president of the Fifth French Republic on Friday and Saturday (29 and 30 September) between 9.00 AM and 3.00 PM.

    An online book of condolence is also here.

    The former head of State died “very peacefully, without suffering” and surrounded by his family at his home in Paris, the city he served as mayor for 18 years before becoming president in 1995.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

