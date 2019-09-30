IKEA issues recall notice for bibs due to choking hazard

Swedish furniture giant IKEA has issued a global recall for its MATVRÅ blue and red two-packs of children’s bibs as they may present a choking hazard.

“We were recently informed that the knot can come loose when a child pulls on it,” the company announced on Monday.

Customers who have purchased the blue and red MATVRÅ bibs are urged to return them for a full refund or a replacement product. The same bib in green/yellow does not have to be taken back due to a different material used in production.

No proof of purchase (receipt) is required for the refund.

The Brussels Times