 
IKEA issues recall notice for bibs due to choking hazard
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 30 September, 2019
Latest News:
Flanders to drop out of Belgium’s anti-discrimination centre...
Belgium in Brief: Flanders has a new government,...
Climate activists arrested at Royal Palace in Brussels...
Belgian Tornados to tackle Mount Everest ahead of...
IKEA issues recall notice for bibs due to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 30 September 2019
    Flanders to drop out of Belgium’s anti-discrimination centre
    Belgium in Brief: Flanders has a new government, climate activists break into the Royal Gardens, and binge drinking on the decline
    Climate activists arrested at Royal Palace in Brussels (photos)
    Belgian Tornados to tackle Mount Everest ahead of Tokyo 2020
    IKEA issues recall notice for bibs due to choking hazard
    New Flemish government emerges after marathon negotiations
    Belgian soldiers away from home to be given compensation for time lost
    Voting for local elections in Flanders no longer compulsory
    Up to 50 people involved in Schaerbeek fight
    Five arrested after Extinction Rebellion activists storm Royal Palace
    47 fire brigade interventions in Brussels on Sunday
    New Flemish governmental formation almost there
    Two Belgian tourists found dead in their hotel room in Florence
    Binge drinking in decline among European youth: report
    EU has to better protect human rights activists
    Boris Johnson goes on the Brexit offensive before Conservative party conference
    ABN AMRO investigated for money laundering
    Belgian State bilked of 208 million euros
    Belgian parties want to increase fines to dissuade criminals
    European Space Agency announces new mission to help understand climate change
    View more

    IKEA issues recall notice for bibs due to choking hazard

    Monday, 30 September 2019
    Credit: Ikea

    Swedish furniture giant IKEA has issued a global recall for its MATVRÅ blue and red two-packs of children’s bibs as they may present a choking hazard.

    “We were recently informed that the knot can come loose when a child pulls on it,” the company announced on Monday.

    Customers who have purchased the blue and red MATVRÅ bibs are urged to return them for a full refund or a replacement product. The same bib in green/yellow does not have to be taken back due to a different material used in production.

    No proof of purchase (receipt) is required for the refund.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job