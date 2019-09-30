 
Former investigator files death-threat complaint against Didier Reynders
Monday, 30 September, 2019
Former investigator files death-threat complaint against Didier Reynders...
The cost of a no-deal Brexit? No one...
What changes on 1 October in Belgium?...
Thomas Cook Retail Belgium officially closes its doors...
Liege policeman continues to be in critical condition...
    Former investigator files death-threat complaint against Didier Reynders

    Monday, 30 September 2019
    © Belga

    Ex-State Security agent Nicolas Ullens de Schooten on Monday filed a complaint with the federal prosecutor’s office for death threats received while investigating corruption and money laundering cases in the course of his former functions.

    His complaint targets Foreign and Defence Minister Didier Reynders and other officials.

    Ullens de Schooten had accused the minister of corruption and money laundering in a complaint filed in April, but that complaint was thrown out a few days ago by a Brussels court.

    Assisted by his counsel, Alexis Deswaef, Nicolas Ullens de Schooten on Monday filed a complaint for death threats and harassment to which he was subjected while investigating cases of corruption, money laundering and organised crime in Belgium and abroad, involving high-ranking Belgian State officials, including the minister and some of his advisers.

    In his complaint, the former agent charged that he was “very quickly subjected to real harassment by people close to Minister Reynders to stop the investigation into the Kazakhgate case and even to make it fail.”

    The plaintiff also said he was “seriously threatened by the head of the Investigations Service of the R Committee”, which has oversight over the intelligence services, when he decided in 2015 to denounce pressure he received while investigating Kazakhgate and the “Libyan funds”.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

     

