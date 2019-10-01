Belgian Real Madrid football player Hazard faces criticism for being ‘too fat’

"What I am going to say is hard, but he is too fat," said Nordin Jbari. Credit: Real Madrid

Eden Hazard, the Belgian Real Madrid player, has been heavily criticised for his lack of speed and his excess weight by football critics as well as Real Madrid fans.

Hazard will play his first Champions League game as part of the Madrid team on Tuesday evening against the Belgian Club Brugge team.

However, Hazard has been facing a lot of criticism lately, reports Le Soir. “The period of finding his place is over. The possible excuses about lack of rhythm, preparation or form are over as well. Much more should be demanded of a footballer who has cost €100 million euros,” said Spanish football journal Marca.

On Twitter, as well, Hazard faced a lot of criticism for being out of shape.

“What I am going to say is hard, but he is too fat. I have never seen it before. He is not fast enough. Every time he has the ball, he goes towards two players, like he usually does, and then he gives the ball back to Kroos. His lack of speed is a problem of weight, not football,” said Nordin Jbari, former Red Devil and now a consultant for Eleven Sports and RTBF during the programme ‘La Tribune‘.

