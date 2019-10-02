 
Flemish cabinet revealed ahead of swearing-in ceremony
Wednesday, 02 October, 2019
800 demonstrate in Brussels against People’s Republic of...
Flemish cabinet revealed ahead of swearing-in ceremony...
Jailed window cleaner spontaneously confesses to additional, years-old...
Plans to make STIB free for youth, seniors...
Belgium’s Youth for Climate leaders set sail across...
    Flemish cabinet revealed ahead of swearing-in ceremony

    Wednesday, 02 October 2019
    In line with predictions, Former Interior Minister Jan Jambon will become Flanders' new minister-president. Credit: © Belga

    The composition of Flanders’ new coalition government was revealed shortly before the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, with the Nieuw-Vlaamse Alliantie (N-VA) expected to secure two key posts.

    In line with predictions after the N-VA’s Jan Jambon was named regional formator, the former federal interior minister will take up the post of regional Minister-President.

    In addition, Jambon is also expected to head the regional ministries of foreign policy, development cooperation and culture and innovation.

    Party colleague Liesbeth Homans, who served as interim Minister-President while the new government was formed, will preside over the regional parliament, according to De Morgen.

    The right-wing Flemish nationalist party also secured three additional ministries, including the coveted education portfolio, which went to the N-VA’s Ben Weyts, who will also oversee the sports and animal welfare portfolios.

    The party’s Matthias Diependaele will overtake the finance and budget and housing portfolios, with colleague Zuhal Demir clinching the justice, energy, environment and tourism portfolios.

    Together with Weyts, the Flemish Christian-democratic CD&V party’s Hilde Crevits will serve as Deputy Minister-President to Jambon.

    In addition, Crevits will overtake the agriculture, economy and jobs portfolios, with colleague Wouter Beke expected to seize the welfare portfolio.

    Finally, liberal Open Vld clinched the post of Flemish Minister for Brussels, which will go to Benjamin Dalle, together with the media and youth cabinets.

    The civic integration and interior ministries are expected to go to the liberal party’s Bart Somers, the current mayor of the Flemish city of Mechelen, despite opposition from the N-VA, who reportedly wanted to control it.

    The chairwoman of the Open Vld, Gwendolyn Rutten, is set to take over the mobility and public works ministries, despite attempts to secure the education portfolio.

    The cabinet will be officially unveiled at the swearing-in ceremony of the Flemish government, which is expected to take place at 2:00 PM.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

