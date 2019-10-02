 
Two First World War shells found by magnet fishers in Antwerp
Wednesday, 02 October, 2019
    Two First World War shells found by magnet fishers in Antwerp

    Wednesday, 02 October 2019
    The two explosive devices from the First World War were found in Merksem fort park. Credit: fortengordels.be

    A fishing trip employing magnets to look for metals led to the discovery of two explosive devices from the First World War in Merksem fort park in Antwerp Province on Tuesday.

    The Army Demining Service (SEDEE) turned up to carry out the controlled explosion of two shells, the local police stated.

    “Moving them would have been too dangerous, which is why we decided to bury them prior to making them explode,” the spokesman for the Antwerp police, Wouter Bruyns, explained. “There is no danger to the surrounding area and therefore no cause for alarm.”

    “It is more common that metal fishermen pick up explosives near the Merksem fort. We do not recommend that, “said Bruyns told HLN. “As long as the bombs are in the water, there is no risk whatsoever.

    A BE-Alert was sent to local residents to warn them of the controlled explosion, however there was “no danger to the surrounding area and therefore no cause for alarm,” Bruyns added. 

    The Brussels Times

