 
Belgian Federal Police not equipped to face new terrorist threat
Thursday, 03 October, 2019
    Credit: © Belga

    If another terrorist threat or major security crisis occurred, the federal police would be unable to cope, according to a new operation report.

    This is the conclusion of a report on the operation of the federal police submitted to the House of Representatives, De Tijd wrote on Thursday, Belga reports.

    The report was developed by the Federal Police Council, which includes municipalities, experts, senior judges and police chiefs. 

    “There are no staff reserves and the law is too rigid to shift people from one pillar to the other,” President of the Federal Police Council, Willy Bruggeman said. “Every time a critical event occurs, the police struggle to survive… not even mentioning terrorist attacks, which are very specific and require every effort possible.” 

    MP Tim Vandenput (Open VLD, Flemish Liberal Democrats) appealed in De Tijd for an additional €500 to €900 million in the police, justice, firefighters and defence. “We really need to invest more in our basic security,” he added.

    The Brussels Times

