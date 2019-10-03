 
Housing bonus scrapped in Flanders, but tax ease on second homes maintained
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 03 October, 2019
Latest News:
Paris police attack: perpetrator was a ‘model employee’...
CJEU ruling obliges Facebook to remove defamatory posts...
Frites shop owner throws hot frying fat at...
National disaster-alert system ‘a success’, almost 600,000 messages...
Air traffic controller staff unrest: ‘things can explode...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 03 October 2019
    Paris police attack: perpetrator was a ‘model employee’ with ‘over 20 years experience’
    CJEU ruling obliges Facebook to remove defamatory posts
    Frites shop owner throws hot frying fat at robbers
    National disaster-alert system ‘a success’, almost 600,000 messages sent
    Air traffic controller staff unrest: ‘things can explode here’
    British proposals on Brexit too little, too late?
    Housing bonus scrapped in Flanders, but tax ease on second homes maintained
    Federal employee suspended over Albanian mafia bribery allegations
    Teacher lodges complaint against student (17) after claims of sexual relationship
    Federal police should be better funded to face ‘real’ security concerns, Brussels mayor says
    Four killed in knife attack at Paris police station
    French director’s lost dog found in Brussels after appeal by Star Wars star Adam Driver
    Belgian football team to investigate ‘disrespectful’ fans at Real Madrid Champions League game
    STIB to limit vibrations at tram depot in Ixelles
    Test-Achats manages to suspend Air France-KLM “no-show” penalty
    Belgium in Brief: Star Wars in Brussels, spelling mistakes in Ghent and beer in the Parliament
    Couple arrested for forcing man to live, wash outdoors for months
    Belgian Federal Police not equipped to face new terrorist threat
    Dozens of beer crates blocked the Flemish Parliament entrance in Brussels on Thursday morning
    Belgian economy expected to grow by 1.1% in 2020, says research institute
    View more

    Housing bonus scrapped in Flanders, but tax ease on second homes maintained

    Thursday, 03 October 2019
    First-time homeowners in Flanders will no longer benefit from a housing bonus after 1 January 2020. Credit: wikicommons

    First-time homeowners in Flanders will no longer benefit from a housing bonus after 1 January 2020, but purchasers of a second residence will still enjoy tax ease, De Standaard, Het Nieuwsblad and Gazet van Antwerpen reported on Thursday.

    Why the paradox? It’s because, since the last State reform, second homes come under the federal government, whereas first homes fall under the regional administration. As a result, coming next year it will be potentially more interesting, from a fiscal perspective, to buy a second residence than a first.

    To offset the scrapping of the housing bonus, the Flemish Government has decided to lower registration fees from the current 7% to 6%. For second residences, the rate is 10%.

    However, even with the higher registration rates, purchasing a second home will still be more advantageous in some cases.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job