 
Air traffic controller staff unrest: ‘things can explode here’
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 03 October, 2019
Latest News:
Paris police attack: perpetrator was a ‘model employee’...
CJEU ruling obliges Facebook to remove defamatory posts...
Frites shop owner throws hot frying fat at...
National disaster-alert system ‘a success’, almost 600,000 messages...
Air traffic controller staff unrest: ‘things can explode...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 03 October 2019
    Paris police attack: perpetrator was a ‘model employee’ with ‘over 20 years experience’
    CJEU ruling obliges Facebook to remove defamatory posts
    Frites shop owner throws hot frying fat at robbers
    National disaster-alert system ‘a success’, almost 600,000 messages sent
    Air traffic controller staff unrest: ‘things can explode here’
    British proposals on Brexit too little, too late?
    Housing bonus scrapped in Flanders, but tax ease on second homes maintained
    Federal employee suspended over Albanian mafia bribery allegations
    Teacher lodges complaint against student (17) after claims of sexual relationship
    Federal police should be better funded to face ‘real’ security concerns, Brussels mayor says
    Four killed in knife attack at Paris police station
    French director’s lost dog found in Brussels after appeal by Star Wars star Adam Driver
    Belgian football team to investigate ‘disrespectful’ fans at Real Madrid Champions League game
    STIB to limit vibrations at tram depot in Ixelles
    Test-Achats manages to suspend Air France-KLM “no-show” penalty
    Belgium in Brief: Star Wars in Brussels, spelling mistakes in Ghent and beer in the Parliament
    Couple arrested for forcing man to live, wash outdoors for months
    Belgian Federal Police not equipped to face new terrorist threat
    Dozens of beer crates blocked the Flemish Parliament entrance in Brussels on Thursday morning
    Belgian economy expected to grow by 1.1% in 2020, says research institute
    View more

    Air traffic controller staff unrest: ‘things can explode here’

    Thursday, 03 October 2019
    "They do 15 shifts in 16 days,” Callaerts said. “That’s how the shortage of staff is hidden.” Credit: © Belga

    The Confederation of Christian Trade Unions, ACV, has rejected a proposal for a new planning mechanism at Skeyes, according to ACV Secretary Kurt Callaerts.

    Dissatisfaction among air traffic control staff remains high and wildcat actions cannot be ruled out, Callearts warned.

    In mid-September, an agreement was reached in the Skeyes parity commission on the planning (timetabling) mechanism for air traffic controllers, a sensitive issue that had been negotiated for many months. The accord was approved by management and the socialist and liberal unions, while the ACV abstained pending internal discussions.

    Related News

    The proposal has now been unanimously rejected by the ACV, which is the largest union at Skeyes. Callaerts said workers were particularly dissatisfied by the permanent staff shortage and the lack of management of fatigue, which air-traffic controllers have to contend with constantly.

    “They do 15 shifts in 16 days,” Callaerts said. “That’s how the shortage of staff is hidden.”

    According to the union, the malaise and discontent remain high among the entire Skeyes staff. “At the least provocation, things can explode here,” the trade unionist stressed. “Wildcat actions are not to be ruled out.”

    No strike notice has been given by the unions.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job