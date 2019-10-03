Air traffic controller staff unrest: ‘things can explode here’

"They do 15 shifts in 16 days,” Callaerts said. “That’s how the shortage of staff is hidden.” Credit: © Belga

The Confederation of Christian Trade Unions, ACV, has rejected a proposal for a new planning mechanism at Skeyes, according to ACV Secretary Kurt Callaerts.

Dissatisfaction among air traffic control staff remains high and wildcat actions cannot be ruled out, Callearts warned.

In mid-September, an agreement was reached in the Skeyes parity commission on the planning (timetabling) mechanism for air traffic controllers, a sensitive issue that had been negotiated for many months. The accord was approved by management and the socialist and liberal unions, while the ACV abstained pending internal discussions.

The proposal has now been unanimously rejected by the ACV, which is the largest union at Skeyes. Callaerts said workers were particularly dissatisfied by the permanent staff shortage and the lack of management of fatigue, which air-traffic controllers have to contend with constantly.

“They do 15 shifts in 16 days,” Callaerts said. “That’s how the shortage of staff is hidden.”

According to the union, the malaise and discontent remain high among the entire Skeyes staff. “At the least provocation, things can explode here,” the trade unionist stressed. “Wildcat actions are not to be ruled out.”

No strike notice has been given by the unions.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times