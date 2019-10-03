 
Federal employee suspended over Albanian mafia bribery allegations
Thursday, 03 October, 2019
    Federal employee suspended over Albanian mafia bribery allegations

    Thursday, 03 October 2019
    The headquarters of the National Employment Office in Brussels. Credit: Google Street View

    An employee of the National Employment Office has been suspended after prosecutors opened an investigation into allegations that the worker had accepted bribes from the Albanian Mafia.

    The unidentified person had been an employee of the federal institution for over 20 years and was in charge of conducting checks on undeclared work in the municipalities of Anderlecht and Forest.

    At the start of the year, the public prosecutor in Brussels opened an investigation into the allegations and confiscated the worker’s mobile phone.

    Investigators found that the worker had tipped off merchants, including members of the Albanian mafia, about planned inspections several times in exchange for money and other benefits, De Morgen reports.

    Additionally, the worker is said to have cancelled a report on undeclared work during a concert of French singer Kendji Girac in a Forest venue, after being offered signed photos of the artist in exchange, according to Bruzz.

    The public prosecutor’s investigation into the bribery allegations is ongoing.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

