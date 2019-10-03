 
Teacher lodges complaint against student (17) after claims of sexual relationship
Thursday, 03 October, 2019
    Teacher lodges complaint against student (17) after claims of sexual relationship

    Thursday, 03 October 2019
    The complaint centres around the fact that the student of Prizma Campus idP in Izegem had told fellow students he was having sexual relations with the teacher. Credit: Izegem

    A female teacher from a secondary school in Flanders has lodged a slander and defamation complaint against a 17-year-old male pupil, according to local and national media. 

    The complaint centres around the fact that the student of Prizma Campus idP in Izegem had told fellow students he was having sexual relations with the teacher, reports WTV

    This information, in turn, reached the management of the school, who called both parties to a meeting on the topic, reports Het Nieuwsblad. 

    “We were told two different stories. The teacher denies everything,” said Jean-Paul Vallaeys, chairman of the school group.

    The parent of the teen have since taken him to find a new school. The teacher, however, remains affiliated with the school, but was sent on sick leave.

    The teacher, who had been teaching at the school for more than ten years, has since lodged the slander and defamation complaint, which was confirmed by the public prosecutor’s office.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

