Thomas Cook: Most of the stranded Belgians will be back home by Sunday

The repatriation of Belgian clients of Thomas Cook and Neckermann is coming to an end, with some 500 scheduled to be flown back home this weekend.

Most of the 12,000 holidaymakers from Belgium left stranded when Thomas Cook collapsed will thus have returned to the country by Sunday evening, the Travel Guarantee Fund, GFG, said on Friday. The GFG reiterated that it would need time to reimburse affected clients.

About 13,000 Belgian vacationers were affected when the British travel agency went bankrupt close to two weeks ago. Of these, some 12,000 were left stranded abroad and places had to be found for them on other planes or on special flights arranged for them. About 1,000 others had left by car and were able to return home on their own steam.

The last 500 still abroad will return to Belgium this weekend.

After Sunday, the GFG will cover the return flights of about 60 more passengers, the last of which is scheduled for the end of this year, the fund said.

Any persons who reserved a flight, made a full or partial payment, but will now be unable to travel needs to file a claim on the GFG website. (www.gfg.be/fr/contact).

Over 60,000 persons are in such a situation, according to GFG Director Mark De Vriendt. Catering for all the affected clients is sometimes a “very complex” task, but “the money is there,” he said. “Travellers who have already paid in part or in full for their trips will be reimbursed. We just need time to process all the cases.”

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times