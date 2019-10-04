 
Thomas Cook: Most of the stranded Belgians will be back home by Sunday
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 04 October, 2019
Latest News:
Record number of summer passengers at Ostend airport...
Tennis: Kim Clijsters returns to training...
Psychologist accused of giving patients’ life stories to...
Thomas Cook: Most of the stranded Belgians will...
Speed-pedelecs found to be replacing car use in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 04 October 2019
    Record number of summer passengers at Ostend airport this year
    Tennis: Kim Clijsters returns to training
    Psychologist accused of giving patients’ life stories to famous crime author
    Thomas Cook: Most of the stranded Belgians will be back home by Sunday
    Speed-pedelecs found to be replacing car use in Brussels
    Gymnastics: Belgium takes the lead in Stuttgart
    ‘Milk is deadly’: vegan campaign pulled from Antwerp, Ghent public transport
    Flemish Minister President caught playing Angry Birds in Parliament
    Fight between off-duty police officers in Antwerp leaves several injured
    Greta Thunberg awarded children’s international peace prize
    Brussels teen given 10 years for deadly home invasion of elderly couple
    Brussels Marathon: how it impacts traffic on Sunday
    Meat products recalled from Belgian supermarket after listeria deaths in the Netherlands, Germany
    Brussels region to hit federal government with million-euro fine over noise pollution
    Five dead in listeria outbreaks in the Netherlands and Germany
    Dark chocolate found to be good for customers’ moods
    New system fines disabled drivers for parking in disabled parking spots
    Belgium in Brief: Stranded ‘whale’, director’s lost dog found and Flanders wants an institution to oversee mosques
    Attempted kidnapping in Dour, investigation launched
    MEPs take aim at ‘European Way of Life’ Commission title
    View more

    Thomas Cook: Most of the stranded Belgians will be back home by Sunday

    Friday, 04 October 2019
    © Belga

    The repatriation of Belgian clients of Thomas Cook and Neckermann is coming to an end, with some 500 scheduled to be flown back home this weekend.

    Most of the 12,000 holidaymakers from Belgium left stranded when Thomas Cook collapsed will thus have returned to the country by Sunday evening, the Travel Guarantee Fund, GFG, said on Friday. The GFG reiterated that it would need time to reimburse affected clients.

    About 13,000 Belgian vacationers were affected when the British travel agency went bankrupt close to two weeks ago. Of these, some 12,000 were left stranded abroad and places had to be found for them on other planes or on special flights arranged for them. About 1,000 others had left by car and were able to return home on their own steam.

    The last 500 still abroad will return to Belgium this weekend.

    After Sunday, the GFG will cover the return flights of about 60 more passengers, the last of which is scheduled for the end of this year, the fund said.

    Any persons who reserved a flight, made a full or partial payment, but will now be unable to travel needs to file a claim on the GFG website. (www.gfg.be/fr/contact).

    Over 60,000 persons are in such a situation, according to GFG Director Mark De Vriendt. Catering for all the affected clients is sometimes a “very complex” task, but “the money is there,” he said. “Travellers who have already paid in part or in full for their trips will be reimbursed. We just need time to process all the cases.”

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job