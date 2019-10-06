Marghem calls for minimum level of stability about end of nuclear energy program

Federal Energy minister Marie Christine Marghem called for a minimum level of stability in political direction with regards to ending Belgium’s nuclear energy program on Saturday.

However, the new Electrabel president Johnny Thijs stated he wanted to keep the three Belgian nuclear reactors going for the next 20 years when he spoke to Le Soir and De Standaard.

“Whatever happens, the Energy minister is appealing for a minimum level of stability in political direction to enable investment in the energy sector, particularly during the transition. We have to consider safety, stability of supply, cost to the consumer and the impact on the environment with every decision we make. As well as respecting any international agreements,” a press release by the minister said.

Marghem also reiterated the fact that a bill adopted back in 2003 committed Belgium to ending its nuclear energy program in 2025. She added that the next government and the next majority would make a decision on the issue.

“A large part of her work was and is dedicated to the timeline laid out for the end of the nuclear energy program and the development of alternative energy sources. These might include an offshore windfarm in the North Sea by 2030 and the construction of gas-powered stations by 2025,” the press release continued.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times