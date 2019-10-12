 
Belgium sent illegal containers to Malaysian dumping ground
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 12 October, 2019
Latest News:
Wanted: Antwerp drug baron...
Belgium sent illegal containers to Malaysian dumping ground...
60% European women victims of workplace sexism...
“Local initiatives festival” 13 October at Napoleon’s HQ...
Belgian fans to receive 5,000 to 12,000 tickets...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 12 October 2019
    Wanted: Antwerp drug baron
    Belgium sent illegal containers to Malaysian dumping ground
    60% European women victims of workplace sexism
    “Local initiatives festival” 13 October at Napoleon’s HQ
    Belgian fans to receive 5,000 to 12,000 tickets per match at Euro 2020
    EU refuses to accept ‘blackmail’ from Erdogan on Syrian refugees
    Belgian toddler Pia has received treatment with life-saving drug
    Thomas Cook: concerns over 300 people not taken back on
    ‘Promising signals’ seen in the search for a Brexit agreement
    Belgian brewer 3 Fonteinen to invest millions in brewing site revamp
    Smoke detectors soon to be required by law in every Flemish home
    Brussels Canal Run to celebrate fifth edition on Saturday with ‘party village’
    Parliament rejection of French Commission candidate, ‘a major institutional crisis for Europe’
    Europol seizes €85 million worth of synthetic drugs during European-wide operation
    Thomas Cook: unions ‘happy’ the buyer is not an investment fund
    Fifty-five Belgians will take part in the Ironman Triathlon in Hawaii on Saturday
    Pseudo train ticket handout in Brussels will raise awareness of end-of-life care
    More than 2,800 people identified for their links to the extreme right
    Brussels hotel announces 100 free stays ahead of official opening
    Dozens of rush-hour trains scrapped on Monday as Gare du Midi works kick off
    View more

    Belgium sent illegal containers to Malaysian dumping ground

    Saturday, 12 October 2019
    © Belga
    Credit: Belga
    © Belga

    Malaysian Ministry of Environment has opened an investigation on seven illegal containers containing Dutch plastic waste that were sent to their country from Belgium, Netherlands KRO-NCRV reported on Saturday. 

    NL Inspectorate of Environment and Transport (ILT) confirmed on Saturday that an investigation is underway. “This plastic waste was shipped from Antwerp. Even though a Dutch trader is  implicated, Belgium will therefore lead the investigation in which we will cooperate” NL spokesperson said.

    The Malaysian Ministry argues that the containers were illegally shipped to their country. 

    Western States often send plastic waste illegally to Malaysia under the pretext of being recycled, the ministry said. Probably because the waste treatment is cheaper. Plastic is burned or dumped illegally, polluting the air, groundwater and rivers. 

    The Malaysian Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin denounced these practices last spring on the international media, warning that his country could not continue to be the dumping ground of the West.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job