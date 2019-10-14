Ethiopian Airline to begin daily direct flights from Brussels to Addis Ababa

Ethiopian Airlines will run a daily direct flight between Brussels and Addis Ababa from 28 October, the airline, which is a member of the Star Alliance, announced on Monday.

The seven-hour flight will also enable travellers to reach other African destinations.

It will leave Brussels Airport at 9.30 p.m. and arrive the next morning at 6.30 local time at Bole International Airport. The return flight from Addis Ababa will leave each day at 0.45 a.m. and arrive in Brussels at 6.15 a.m.

Thus far the plane made a stopover in Vienna on the way to Addis Ababa on three days, while the flight was a direct one on the four other days.

Ethiopian Airlines offers 125 international destinations on five continents, including Tanzania, Kenya, South Africa, Namibia and many others in Africa.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times