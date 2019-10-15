 
Brexit: a deal this week is still considered possible
Tuesday, 15 October, 2019
    Brexit: a deal this week is still considered possible

    Tuesday, 15 October 2019
    © Belga

    There is a possibility that a deal on Brexit could be reached this week, the European Commission’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, stated on Tuesday on his arrival at a meeting of the foreign ministers of the twenty-even member states in Luxemburg.

    “Even if a deal would be difficult (to reach) – and that looks more and more likely -, it is still possible this week,” the Frenchman stated. Barnier had come to inform EU ministers about the state of the talks with the United Kingdom that intensified over the weekend and again on Monday.

    Barnier emphasised that any deal should “work for everyone, for the whole of the United Kingdom as well as of the European Union.”

    “It is high time good intentions were translated into legal text,” he said.

    EU heads of state and government must hold a summit this coming Thursday and Friday in Brussels. Brexit looks likely to be the key issue on this European Council’s agenda.

    The Brussels Times

