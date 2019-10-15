Brussels Airport announces new flights to Morocco and Norway from the end of October

Two new destinations, Essaouira in Morocco and Tromso in Norway, are being added to the Brussels Airport network for the winter season, which starts on 27 October, the airport announced on Tuesday in a press release.

Ryanair will fly twice a week to Essaouira, while SAS will offer lovers of winter sports and the aurora borealis a weekly flight to Tromso in January and February.

Another six new routes are also being added.

Ryanair will fly four times a week to Seville, twice a week to Catania and four times a week to Krakow, starting in November.

Easyjet will run a daily flight to Berlin Tegel, also from the start of the winter season, increasing its frequency to twice daily in the summer season.

The other two routes will be served by Brussels Airlines. From 4 November, it will fly six times a week to Ljubljana, replacing Adria Airways – which covered that route until it went bankrupt in late September – and from February 2020, it will run four weekly flights to Valencia.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times