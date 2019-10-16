 
Two Belgians arrested on suspicion of financing escape of jihadist women from Syria
Wednesday, 16 October, 2019
    Two Belgians arrested on suspicion of financing escape of jihadist women from Syria

    Wednesday, 16 October 2019
    Two Belgians and four French nationals suspected of wanting to finance the escape of women jihadists from Syria were arrested. Credit: © Belga

    Two Belgians were arrested on charges of attempting to finance the escape of female Islamic State (IS) members from Syria, in a cross border counter-terrorism operation on Tuesday.

    The Belgian suspects were part of a larger group targetted by police in Belgium and France who were suspected of raising money bound for Syria, according to reports by RTBF.

    Federal prosecutors confirmed the arrests following house searches of the suspect’s residences in Liège and in Brussels, during which police found between €8,000 and €10,000.

    The two individuals were arrested for questioning and could face charges of participating in the activities of a terrorist group.

    In France, the joint police operation, which began before Turkey’s incursion into northern Syria, targetted a total of seven individuals, four of whom were arrested after questioning, according to De Standaard.

    The identities of the women they were allegedly attempting to free, and how the detainees intended for the money to reach them in Syria.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

