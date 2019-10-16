Photos of Flemish youth clubs targeted by paedophiles...

The clubs are not often aware that their innocent photos are sought after in this way. Credit: © Belga

The photos of dozens of Flemish youth movements and sports clubs are being targeted by paedophiles, according to a new documentary.

Certain photos have been viewed excessively and give rise to lewd comments, it emerged from a documentary on the Pano programme.

Dozens of youth movements, sports clubs and schools make use of internet platforms like Flickr to circulate photos to parents and their members. These images are generally accessible to everyone.

The clubs are not often aware that their innocent photos are sought after in this way. Shots in which a child appears in underclothes or a swimming costume are involved every time. Beneath these pictures, there are often salacious comments, Belga reports.

Pano revealed that these photos are also distributed on a site known for its collection of images of abused children. “Apart from a database of such photos, it is also meeting place,” Yves Goethals, head of the federal police child abuse unit, explained.

“They learn how to get to know each other and exchange information in order to pursue their deviant practices on channels where they are less easily spotted by our services,” he added.

