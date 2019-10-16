Police seek information on murder of Daniel Vander Meuter (89)

The lifeless body of this man, aged 89, was discovered at his home in rue Homère. Credit: Federal police

The police are looking for anyone who knew Daniel Vander Meuter and could give useful information about him in the context of the inquiry into his murder.

The lifeless body of the man, aged 89, was discovered at his home in rue Homère (Anderlecht) on October 6. The victim had died violently.

Police services are also asking anyone who might have noticed any suspicious movements near to the victim’s home the day before, October 5 2019, to come forward.

Qui a des informations sur le #meurtre de Daniel VANDER MEUTER à Anderlecht le 05/10/19 ? https://t.co/AHgxJVnlcZ pic.twitter.com/0vGkcEgTeW — Police Fédérale (@policefederale) October 16, 2019

Investigating officers want anyone with information about this crime or who noticed a vehicle, a person or suspicious movements in the rue Homère in Anderlecht on October 5 2019 to contact detectives on the following free number: 0800 30 300.

Witness statements can also be made on the Internet via avisderecherche@police.belgium.eu.

The Brussels Times