Catalan activists ‘chain’ themselves to European Parliament...

On Wednesday, at around 12 noon, several Catalan demonstrators created a human chain at the back of the European Parliament on Rue Wiertz, blocking the road in a form of protest.

A few activists put their hands together in tubes and thus chained themselves like a human chain around the poles of the buildings at the back of the European Parliament. By doing this, they blocked the Rue Wiertz.

L’@AncBru fa una acció sorpresa a Brussel.les. Activistes s’encadenen a les portes del Parlament Europeu per internacionalitzar les marxes que s’estan fent a Catalunya. pic.twitter.com/gaAI9VI0Mu — Xavi Coral (@xavicoral) October 16, 2019

The incident – which involved around 20 people – was organised by the Catalan National Assembly in response to the sentences handed down to nine separatists for prison sentences of between 19 and 13 years, Belga reports. The action did not last long, and did not lead to any arrests, the Brussels Capital Ixelles reported.

The protest ended after a Catalan member of the European Parliament came to talk to the activists, said police spokeswoman Ilse Van de keere. “The police have identified all demonstrators, but no further action has been taken.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times