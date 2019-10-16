 
Catalan activists ‘chain’ themselves to European Parliament
Wednesday, 16 October, 2019
  
  
    
    Catalan activists ‘chain’ themselves to European Parliament

    Wednesday, 16 October 2019
    © European Parliament

    On Wednesday, at around 12 noon, several Catalan demonstrators created a human chain at the back of the European Parliament on Rue Wiertz, blocking the road in a form of protest. 

     A few activists put their hands together in tubes and thus chained themselves like a human chain around the poles of the buildings at the back of the European Parliament. By doing this, they blocked the Rue Wiertz.

    The incident – which involved around 20 people – was organised by the Catalan National Assembly in response to the sentences handed down to nine separatists for prison sentences of between 19 and 13 years, Belga reports. The action did not last long, and did not lead to any arrests, the Brussels Capital Ixelles reported. 

    The protest ended after a Catalan member of the European Parliament came to talk to the activists, said police spokeswoman Ilse Van de keere. “The police have identified all demonstrators, but no further action has been taken.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

