Princess Elisabeth’s birthday celebrations will be broadcast live on Friday

Princess Elisabeth celebrates her 18th birthday on Friday, but as heiress to the throne, she will not be shielded from the TV cameras, since the festivities at the Royal Palace in Brussels will be broadcast live.

The festivities will be live and direct on VRT, VTM and Het Laastse Nieuws website, while the RTBF plans to run a special edition from 10.00 a.m., it announced on Monday.

Members of the royal family, politicians and some 80 youths born, like the princess, in 2001 have been invited to the party.

The Duchess of Brabant will be treated, for the occasion, to performances by Blanche, a participant in the Eurovision song competition, and finalists of the Queen Elisabeth competition.

The future Queen of the Belgians has also received a special gift for her coming of age: an official stamp done from a photo taken by her father, King Philippe.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times