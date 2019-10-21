 
Princess Elisabeth’s birthday celebrations will be broadcast live on Friday
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 21 October, 2019
Latest News:
Dutchman who headed family that lived in isolation...
‘Pokemon murder’ defendant attempted to conceal crime using...
Princess Elisabeth’s birthday celebrations will be broadcast live...
Carnival of Aalst to make fun of Jews...
Alarms, smart sensors and live video: Infrabel presents...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 21 October 2019
    Dutchman who headed family that lived in isolation for years to remain in prison
    ‘Pokemon murder’ defendant attempted to conceal crime using Facebook
    Princess Elisabeth’s birthday celebrations will be broadcast live on Friday
    Carnival of Aalst to make fun of Jews and UNESCO after accusations of anti-Semitism
    Alarms, smart sensors and live video: Infrabel presents its first “online” fence
    Pro-Catalan protesters walk from Wallonia to Brussels in a ‘March for Freedom’
    Erdogan accuses the West of siding with “terrorists”
    British House of Commons will not vote on Johnson’s Brexit agreement again on Monday
    Brussels ring road closed in both directions after chemical product leaks from tipped truck
    Belgian healthcare faces €1.4 billion reimbursement bill in 2024
    Expo honoring train-loving painter opens at Train World on Tuesday
    Belgium’s Leonidas reports ‘excellent’ results after greater expansion
    Three police officers seriously injured after crash with garbage truck
    Injured jihadist, 3 women and 10 children demand €105,000 per day Belgian state does not try to retrieve them
    Brussels biker with head trapped beneath vehicle dies from injuries
    Flight from Charleroi forced to make an emergency landing in Munich
    Petition started against Brussels’ app that claims to predict ‘how gay you are’
    Coach convicted of filming women’s dressing rooms banned from working with minors
    ‘Emergency plan ready’ for all Brexit scenarios, says Flemish government
    Driver who filmed himself driving at over 200 km/h crashes BMW, gets driving ban
    View more

    Princess Elisabeth’s birthday celebrations will be broadcast live on Friday

    Monday, 21 October 2019
    © Belga

    Princess Elisabeth celebrates her 18th birthday on Friday, but as heiress to the throne, she will not be shielded from the TV cameras, since the festivities at the Royal Palace in Brussels will be broadcast live.

    The festivities will be live and direct on VRT, VTM and Het Laastse Nieuws website, while the RTBF plans to run a special edition from 10.00 a.m., it announced on Monday.

    Members of the royal family, politicians and some 80 youths born, like the princess, in 2001 have been invited to the party.

    The Duchess of Brabant will be treated, for the occasion, to performances by Blanche, a participant in the Eurovision song competition, and finalists of the Queen Elisabeth competition.

    The future Queen of the Belgians has also received a special gift for her coming of age: an official stamp done from a photo taken by her father, King Philippe.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job