 
Jewish Museum terrorists ordered to pay nearly €1 million in victim compensation
Tuesday, 22 October, 2019
    Jewish Museum terrorists ordered to pay nearly €1 million in victim compensation

    Tuesday, 22 October 2019
    Four people died in the attacks against the Jewish Museum in Brussels. Credit: © Belga

    A Brussels court ruled in favour of relatives of the victims of the 2014 terrorist attack on the Brussels Jewish Musem in 2014, handing them a combined compensation nearing €1 million.

    On Tuesday, the Brussels criminal court ordered Frenchmen Mehdi Nemmouche and Nacer Bendrer, both jailed, to pay a total of €985,000, without taxes, to the relatives of the four victims killed in the attacks.

    The payments will be paid out separately, in amounts ranging from €50,000 to just over €100,000, according to the Belga news agency.

    A separate collective complaint filed by the French Association of Victims of Terrorism (AFVT in French), which wanted to receive symbolic compensation, was ruled inadmissible by the court.

    Nemmouche was sentenced to life imprisonment on four counts of murder for the armed attack carried inside the Brussels Jewish Museum on May 2014, in which he shot and killed two Israeli tourists and two Belgian nationals working at the museum.

    Nacer Bendrer, accused of supplying Nemmouche with the weapons used in the attack, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

