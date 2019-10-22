 
European Commission asks Belgium to adapt 2020 budget plan
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 22 October, 2019
Latest News:
Belgium urged to bring its children home from...
McDonald’s faces stiff competition at home...
Belgian brothers to row across the Atlantic Ocean...
European Commission asks Belgium to adapt 2020 budget...
‘Pokemon murder’ defendant shows how he strangled his...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 22 October 2019
    Belgium urged to bring its children home from Syria
    McDonald’s faces stiff competition at home
    Belgian brothers to row across the Atlantic Ocean
    European Commission asks Belgium to adapt 2020 budget plan
    ‘Pokemon murder’ defendant shows how he strangled his victim, juror becomes unwell
    Major mumps outbreak on the UCLouvain Brussels campus
    Time frame for abortion likely to extend from 12 to 18 weeks in Belgium
    Kim Clijsters’ return piques Steffi Graf’s interest
    Belgian man (28) receives sentence for cross-border drug smuggling attempt
    Brexit: Four citizenship problems to be solved before EP approval
    De Lijn begins extensive rennovation of Bruxelles-Nord bus station
    Jewish Museum terrorists ordered to pay nearly €1 million in victim compensation
    N-VA wants to make climbing in trucks a punishable offence
    Man (23) arrested for bombing alert at Antwerp Central station
    Hundreds of drug waste barrels found stashed throughout Limburg
    Belgian beers owe their success to medieval hybrid ‘super yeasts’
    Brexit: MPs set to debate proposed withdrawal agreement on Tuesday
    Juncker condemns ‘the waste of time’ spent talking about Brexit rather than improving citizens’ lives
    Put away your scarves, autumn has warm weather in store
    Belgian artists work together on alcohol-free beer commercial targeting students
    View more

    European Commission asks Belgium to adapt 2020 budget plan

    Tuesday, 22 October 2019
    © Belga

    The European Commission has asked Belgium to review its draft budget plan for 2020 and resubmit it as soon as possible to the Commission.

    In a letter sent on Tuesday, the Commission asked Finance Minister Alexander De Croo to adapt the draft budget plan, taking into account remarks it had made on the draft.

    As the federal government is currently a caretaker one, it had submitted a provisional 2020 budget with unchanged policies. However, such a budget would not be in line with European guidelines, Commissioner Pierre Moscovici and Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis warned.

    Minister De Croo (Open Vld) noted in a tweet on Tuesday that a caretaker government did not have the power to define a real budget. He added that the letter, which did not come as a surprise, needed to urge everyone to speed up the formation of a government.

    The letter was sent to Prime Minister Charles Michel and to preformateurs Rudy Demotte, of the Parti Socialiste, and Geert Bourgeois of the Nieuw-Vlaamse Alliantie, De Croo disclosed.

    Pending the formation of a new government, Belgium’s caretaker administration functions under the system of provisional tranches, each equivalent to one-twelfth of last year’s budget.

    The formation of a new government has been blocked since the May 2019 elections, so Belgium’s draft 2020 budget was submitted in mid-October based on last year’s policy. Budget Affairs Minister Sophie Wilmès (Mouvement Réformateur) told Parliament that a new budget would be presented as soon as possible after a new executive took office.

    In their letter, the commissioners said implementing the draft budget would worsen the country’s structural deficit by 0.3% whereas it should have been improved by about 0.6% of GDP annually.

    This is due mainly to a 4.7% increase in primary expenditure, which would greatly exceed the maximum increase recommended for EU countries: 1.6%

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job