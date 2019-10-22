 
Major mumps outbreak on the UCLouvain Brussels campus
Tuesday, 22 October, 2019
    Major mumps outbreak on the UCLouvain Brussels campus

    Tuesday, 22 October 2019
    Credit: Belga

    Students from the UCLouvain have received an email warning of increased cases of mumps on the campus of Sint-Lambrechts-Woluwe and in the colleges in the municipality.

    This information – widely reported in Belgium – was confirmed by the spokesperson for the University Isabelle Decoster to Belga

    The total number of infected is currently not known as students can do to doctors across the city. Sick students are asked to stay at home.

    Mumps is a viral disease caused by the mumps virus. Initial signs and symptoms often include fever, muscle pain, headache, poor appetite, and feeling generally unwell. This is then usually followed by painful swelling of one or both parotid salivary glands.

    The healing takes about two weeks. The disease can be prevented by the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine given after 12 months. Its effectiveness is enhanced by a 12-year repeat, which happens less regularly. However, catch-up vaccinations can be performed.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

