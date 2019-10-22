Major mumps outbreak on the UCLouvain Brussels campus...

Students from the UCLouvain have received an email warning of increased cases of mumps on the campus of Sint-Lambrechts-Woluwe and in the colleges in the municipality.
This information – widely reported in Belgium – was confirmed by the spokesperson for the University Isabelle Decoster to Belga
The total number of infected is currently not known as students can do to doctors across the city. Sick students are asked to stay at home.
The healing takes about two weeks. The disease can be prevented by the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine given after 12 months. Its effectiveness is enhanced by a 12-year repeat, which happens less regularly. However, catch-up vaccinations can be performed.
Jules Johnston
The Brussels Times