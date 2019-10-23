Despite three kidnapping attempts in Brussels, no perpetrators found

In recent months, Brussels has seen three reports of kidnapping attempts. Credit: © Belga

Despite three reported kidnapping attempts in Brussels, no perpetrators have been found, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

In recent months, Brussels has seen three reports of kidnapping attempts in Neder-Over-Heembeek, Schaerbeek and Woluwe-Saint-Pierre. “It is also still unclear whether there is a connection between the three,” Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office Stéphanie Lagasse told Bruzz.

“The case is taken very seriously, as always with complaints like this,” added Lagasse. “Several acts of investigation have been ordered to look into the three attempts.”

However, as this is an ongoing investigation, no more information is available at this time.

