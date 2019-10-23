 
ATM blown up in Antwerp province, perpetrators at large
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 23 October, 2019
Latest News:
Red Devils top FIFA rankings for the 10th...
Defendant in ‘Pokemon murder’ is officially declared a...
ATM blown up in Antwerp province, perpetrators at...
Belgium health attache hired to help lift Chinese...
New access road between train station and Brussels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 23 October 2019
    Red Devils top FIFA rankings for the 10th time in a row
    Defendant in ‘Pokemon murder’ is officially declared a psychopath
    ATM blown up in Antwerp province, perpetrators at large
    Belgium health attache hired to help lift Chinese embargoes on beef, pork and poultry
    New access road between train station and Brussels Airport for quicker commute
    Despite three kidnapping attempts in Brussels, no perpetrators found
    Floating reception centre to provide shelter for 250 asylum seekers in Ghent
    Abuse in Flemish primary schools under investigation
    Police launch search for suspects of Brussels armed robbery attempt
    Couple who shook their baby to death receive prison sentences
    Belgium urged to bring its children home from Syria
    McDonald’s faces stiff competition at home
    Belgian brothers to row across the Atlantic Ocean
    European Commission asks Belgium to adapt 2020 budget plan
    ‘Pokemon murder’ defendant shows how he strangled his victim, juror becomes unwell
    Major mumps outbreak on the UCLouvain Brussels campus
    Time frame for abortion likely to extend from 12 to 18 weeks in Belgium
    Kim Clijsters’ return piques Steffi Graf’s interest
    Belgian man (28) receives sentence for cross-border drug smuggling attempt
    Brexit: Four citizenship problems to be solved before EP approval
    View more

    ATM blown up in Antwerp province, perpetrators at large

    Wednesday, 23 October 2019
    A BNP Paribas ATM was blown up in the Antwerp province of Stabroek in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    A BNP Paribas ATM in Abtsdreef in the Antwerp province of Stabroek was blown up by unidentified squatters in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

    Emergency services were called to the scene and arrived at around 1:30 AM. The fire brigade secured the surrounding area and a police perimeter was set up.

    The BNP Paribas bank is located one kilometre away from the A12 motorway, which borders the Netherlands.

    The explosion badly damaged the ATM and there was also some damage to the bank building, according to the police. However, nobody was injured.

    Witnesses reportedly saw three people fleeing from the scene on foot.

    An investigation into the incident is being led by the Antwerp federal police.

    “The investigation into the explosion is going well,” said representative of the local north police zone, Tom De Gent to Gazette Van Antwerpen.

    “In the meantime, it is clear that the perpetrators were able to [take some contents of the ATM], we do not yet know how large their loot was,” added De Gent.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job