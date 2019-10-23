 
Zeebrugge Port to have its own 5G network this year
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 23 October, 2019
Latest News:
Michel Nihoul dies at the age of 78...
Drones provide backup for Brussels police...
Brussels Region is thinking about banning motorcycles...
Zeebrugge Port to have its own 5G network...
Truck with 39 dead bodies found in Essex...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 23 October 2019
    Michel Nihoul dies at the age of 78
    Drones provide backup for Brussels police
    Brussels Region is thinking about banning motorcycles
    Zeebrugge Port to have its own 5G network this year
    Truck with 39 dead bodies found in Essex on Wednesday came from Belgium
    Clock change: Belgium gets an extra hour sleep on Sunday
    No need for a monthly car-free Sunday, says Flemish city
    Brussels Airlines to encourage voluntary redundancies in response to low profits
    Brussels Airport security personnel threatens strikes at start of autumn holidays
    Flemish zoo animals get an Autumn treat: photos
    Flemish ombudsman pays Google to hide his name for complaints about De Lijn
    Antwerp restaurant named 5th best in the world
    Fatal e-scooter accident: car owner under investigation
    Youth climate demonstrations banned in Ghent due to football, lack of information
    Chamber to set up working group to move forward on decriminalising abortion
    Brexit: Johnson awaits official EU response on extension
    STIB wants to know if travellers are satisfied with its services
    ‘Dirtiest street in Brussels’ to get a makeover in 2020
    Lifeless body found in Liège province parking lot
    New movable speedometers to be placed in City of Brussels in 2020
    View more

    Zeebrugge Port to have its own 5G network this year

    Wednesday, 23 October 2019
    © Belga

    Zeebrugge will have its own private 5G network this year, the port disclosed in a press release on Wednesday.

    The port’s management will collaborate with Citymesh, which is the only operator to have a license for 5G networks in Flanders and Brussels.

    Citymesh began its activities as a provider of wi-fi networks for cities. To improve its service, it bought a 10-year license for part of the radio spectrum in 2015. At the time, major players like Proximus, Telenet and Orange had no interest in this 3.5 GHZ band. Two years later, Europe decided to choose the same frequency for 5G, the ultra-fast successor of 4G.

    Citymesh can thus offer 5G networks at the local level even if the auctioning of the new 5G spectrum is currently blocked at the political level.

    “5G is the key technology that will bring about a global revolution, particularly in industry,” the port’s management said, explaining that the private 5G network “will speed up innovation in and around the port of Zeebrugge” and “strengthen the port’s competitive position.”

    All data will remain within the port network, free of external influences. In a first phase, the network will primarily provide Zeebrugge’s tugboats, barges, cameras and receivers with connectivity.

    There will also be reliable connectivity for the new sea sluice.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job