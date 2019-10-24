 
Aalst caricatures of Orthodox Jews on pots of gold found to not be illegal in ‘specific’ carnival context
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 24 October, 2019
Latest News:
Aalst caricatures of Orthodox Jews on pots of...
Belgian probe into discovery of 39 bodies inside...
Health care staff to strike outside hospitals across...
Investigation begins into gruesome discovery of 39 bodies...
‘Impossible’ that 39 found dead inside trailer got...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 24 October 2019
    Aalst caricatures of Orthodox Jews on pots of gold found to not be illegal in ‘specific’ carnival context
    Belgian probe into discovery of 39 bodies inside Essex trailer will focus on ‘organisers’
    Health care staff to strike outside hospitals across Belgium on Thursday
    Investigation begins into gruesome discovery of 39 bodies in a trailer truck
    ‘Impossible’ that 39 found dead inside trailer got onboard at Zeebrugge, says mayor
    Elderly couple locked in bathroom during armed robbery in Laeken
    Woman dies after chain-reaction crash inside supermarket parking lot
    Two listeria cases detected in Belgium after deadly Dutch outbreak
    Belgian company to build ‘gigantic’ hotel in Dubai with 100 swimming pools
    Drug trafficker associated with infamous Belgian paedophile Dutroux dies at the age of 78
    Drones provide backup for Brussels police
    Brussels Region is thinking about banning motorcycles
    Zeebrugge Port to have its own 5G network this year
    Truck with 39 dead bodies found in Essex on Wednesday came from Belgium
    Clock change: Belgium gets an extra hour sleep on Sunday
    No need for a monthly car-free Sunday, says Flemish city
    Brussels Airlines to encourage voluntary redundancies in response to low profits
    Brussels Airport security personnel threatens strikes at start of autumn holidays
    Flemish zoo animals get an Autumn treat: photos
    Flemish ombudsman pays Google to hide his name for complaints about De Lijn
    View more

    Aalst caricatures of Orthodox Jews on pots of gold found to not be illegal in ‘specific’ carnival context

    Thursday, 24 October 2019
    Credit: Belga

    The float caricaturing Orthodox Jews during the Aalst Carnival parade did not violate the law, concluded a report by equal opportunities centre UNIA on Thursday.

    “We believe there was no deliberate incitement to hatred, discrimination or violence against Jews,” the federal centre for equal opportunities declared.

    Controversy erupted at the Aalst carnival because of a float exhibiting giant caricatures of Orthodox Jews sitting on bags of gold.  

    Related News

    UNIA analysed the reported accounts on the basis of legislation and concluded that no law had been breached. “We believe that, within the very specific context of the carnival, there was no conscious incitement to hatred, discrimination or violence against Jews. Moreover, racist ideas were not deliberately disseminated and there was no intention to insult people,” the report states. 

    “Furthermore, the law on Holocaust denial was not violated, and no reference to Nazism or to the Holocaust was made,” the report concluded. 

    However, this incident does plead for future folkloric events — such as carnivals — to be more “comprehensive”. We need to work on “stereotypes that lead to prejudice, which in turn can lead to discrimination.”

    For UNIA, youth movements, schools and associations have a role to play in this area. 

    UNIA suggests that “dialogue and awareness take priority.” “What is hurtful to one person is considered as folklore by another,” they said, calling, therefore, both parties to dialogue in an attempt to reconcile. UNIA applied this principle in the context of the Aalst Carnival float, by way of organized discussions between the Forum of Jewish organizations and Carnival representatives. 

    But, UNIA is concerned about the “harsh response” received by the Carnival group involved in the controversy. “Even cartoon caricatures that strike peoples’ minds unintentionally should not result in threats,” UNIA Director Patrick Charlier stated.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job