 
Climate emergency declared by three more Brussels municipalities
Friday, 25 October, 2019
Around 600 people take to Brussels streets for...
Boris Johnson asks for early elections on 12...
5G: ease regulations to speed up transition, says...
Researchers are mining for gold in Brussels’ sewers...
    Climate emergency declared by three more Brussels municipalities

    Friday, 25 October 2019
    Two additional Brussels municipalities have declared a climate emergency. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    Schaerbeek, Saint Gilles and Anderlecht have added their names to the list of Brussels municipalities that have declared a climate emergency.

    Already on the list are the City of Brussels, Etterbeek and Koekelberg.

    Saint Gilles approved the declaration on Thursday evening and is committing to making energy in its buildings efficient, introducing a bike path, more introducing more school streets and confronting the waste problem with a zero-waste policy. The municipality is going ahead with these plans in the hope of attaining carbon neutrality by 2050.

    A similar motion was passed in Schaerbeek. The municipality wants to better inform students about climate change and to launch a website that clearly explains all of its environmental initiatives. In Schaerbeek, mobility will also be included in its new climate plan.

    The municipality of Jette is reportedly preparing to make a similar declaration.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

