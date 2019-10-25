 
Five new destinations from Brussels Charleroi airport this winter
Friday, 25 October, 2019
    Five new destinations from Brussels Charleroi airport this winter

    Friday, 25 October 2019
    There will be five new routes from Brussels Charleroi airport for the 2019-2020 winter season. Credit: Belga.

    Holidaymakers will be able to travel to Israel, Georgia, Austria, Martinique and Guadeloupe from Brussels Charleroi airport this winter.

    From 27 September, three new routes will be running from the airport. Routes to Tel Aviv in Israel and Kutaisi in Georgia will be operated by Ryanair and Wizz Air. There will be four and two flights per week to these new destinations respectively.

    The Austrian airline Laudamotion will also be launching its first route, with six flights to Vienna each week.

    From 7 December, Brussels Charleroi airport will launch its first transatlantic route, with Air Belgium operating flights to Fort-de-France in Martinique and Pointe-à-Pitre in Guadeloupe, both of which are located in the Caribbean.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

