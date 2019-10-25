Yellow Vests prepare to mark their movement’s first anniversary

The Yellow Vests will begin a series of marches on 16 November in Namur, arriving one week and many stops later at the Vaal tripoint in the Netherlands, by the border with Belgium and Germany.

The protest movement is scheduled to hold a mega-rally at the tri-nation junction on 23 November to commemorate the first anniversary of its launch.

In the runup to Vaal, the protesters are carrying out various local actions. Some were already staged this week in Ghent, while others are scheduled for the next few days, including at Bekaert in Kortrijk.

Vaal was selected as the venue for the commemoration as a way of highlighting the situation in the three countries, which the Yellow Vests see as similar.

“We want to show that we are a European movement and that we all suffer in the same way from the same economic and austerity measures,” demonstrator Theo Mewis explained.

