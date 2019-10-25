 
Yellow Vests prepare to mark their movement’s first anniversary
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 25 October, 2019
Latest News:
No reduction in military presence on Belgian streets...
Yellow Vests prepare to mark their movement’s first...
EU halts Brexit extension decision as UK holds...
Lifeless body retrieved from the Dijle river in...
Too many Belgians don’t know enough about health...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 25 October 2019
    No reduction in military presence on Belgian streets
    Yellow Vests prepare to mark their movement’s first anniversary
    EU halts Brexit extension decision as UK holds vote on snap election
    Lifeless body retrieved from the Dijle river in Leuven
    Too many Belgians don’t know enough about health matters
    Train passengers forced to stand as conductor takes entire wagon for himself
    World’s largest Lego event comes to Brussels
    Cooperative has 33 days to find 30 million euros and become a bank
    Flanders scraps electric car premiums, halting push for a ‘greener’ fleet
    Green politician criticised for subtitling video about ‘national dialogue’ in Arabic
    New windmill zone named after Princess Elisabeth
    How Belgium’s Princess Elisabeth celebrated her 18th birthday in front of her country
    TUI announces daily flights from Antwerp to Malaga for 2020
    Bundles of cash hidden throughout Brussels by anonymous YouTuber
    How old is the average Belgian worker ?
    Belgian Prime Minister to resign earlier than expected
    Brussels climate plan faces criticism from Vlaams Belang
    Boy poked himself on injection needle found in park during recess
    Buyer found for 29 remaining Thomas Cook branches in Belgium, jobs not guaranteed
    Brussels’ Climate Plan: this is what it means
    View more

    Yellow Vests prepare to mark their movement’s first anniversary

    Friday, 25 October 2019
    © Belga

    The Yellow Vests will begin a series of marches on 16 November in Namur, arriving one week and many stops later at the Vaal tripoint in the Netherlands, by the border with Belgium and Germany.

    The protest movement is scheduled to hold a mega-rally at the tri-nation junction on 23 November to commemorate the first anniversary of its launch.

    In the runup to Vaal, the protesters are carrying out various local actions. Some were already staged this week in Ghent, while others are scheduled for the next few days, including at Bekaert in Kortrijk.

    Vaal was selected as the venue for the commemoration as a way of highlighting the situation in the three countries, which the Yellow Vests see as similar.

    “We want to show that we are a European movement and that we all suffer in the same way from the same economic and austerity measures,” demonstrator Theo Mewis explained.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job