 
InBev accused of cartel activity in Indian market
Saturday, 26 October, 2019
    International breweries — including AB InBev and Carlsberg — have illegally fixed prices for their beer sales in India, according to an investigation by the Competition Commission of India (ICC).

    The results of this inquiry, of which Reuters was informed of, are not yet official. 

    At issue: United Breweries (India), Carlsberg (Denmark) and the Belgian-Brazilian group AB InBev hold about 85% of the Indian beer market, which represents some 7 billion euros. 

    The ICC had set up a remission programme for cartel members who accept to become whistle-blowers. In 2018, AB InBev itself sounded the alarm.

    Searches conducted in 2018 revealed that 15 to 20 managers had secretly negotiated beer prices. 

    The three beer companies could be fined a total of 285 million USD, several sources had previously indicated.

