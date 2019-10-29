 
Belgian party wants legalisation of euthanasia following a ‘fulfilled life’
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 29 October, 2019
Latest News:
Belgian party wants legalisation of euthanasia following a...
One of Europe’s most wanted fugitive arrested...
UK to melt thousands of commemorative Brexit coins...
Man from Charleroi under arrest for attempted murder...
EU households spend more on alcohol and narotics...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 29 October 2019
    Belgian party wants legalisation of euthanasia following a ‘fulfilled life’
    One of Europe’s most wanted fugitive arrested
    UK to melt thousands of commemorative Brexit coins dated 31 October
    Man from Charleroi under arrest for attempted murder of ex-partner
    EU households spend more on alcohol and narotics than governments on the environment
    One reported dead after building collapses in Mons
    Belgian companies offered free artificial intelligence course
    Iranian authorities amputate hands of Iranian man jailed for thefts, act draws international condemnation
    Brussels firefighter subjected to racist harassment
    Burger King brings plant-based burgers to Belgium
    Pairi Daiza launches call to name giant panda twins
    Leading tour operator offers climate neutral travel packages
    Belgium joins forces with other countries to reduce medicine prices
    ‘Beer train’ to replace 5,000 trucks on Antwerp ring road
    Police arrest 28 transmigrants at train station in Antwerp
    The average price for a flat in Brussels breaks €250,000 mark
    Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont arrives at Brussels courthouse
    UK immigration officials sent to Zeebrugge in crackdown against organised smuggling
    Belgian students demand free higher education
    Youth climate activists from across Europe to demonstrate in Brussels on Thursday
    View more

    Belgian party wants legalisation of euthanasia following a ‘fulfilled life’

    Tuesday, 29 October 2019

    The president of Open Vld, Gwendolyn Rutten, considers the time is ripe to open a debate on the right to die of those who consider their life is fulfilled – not hurriedly but in peace and quiet, she pleaded in De Morgen.

    This weekend, “Het Laatste Nieuws” published the testimony of one of the anchorwomen marking the history of radio in Flanders, Lutgart Simoens.

    At the age of 91, Simoens does not suffer from any illness and has been able to retain her relative quality of life. But she considers she has lived long enough and would prefer to pass on peacefully when she decides the time has come.

    The conditions set down in Belgian law governing euthanasia do not allow her to do it. “I must first have to suffer in an intolerable and irrevocable way. Give me one reason why suffering should be intolerable? There are none. What I want is to be able to go to sleep peacefully, in full possession of my faculties, free of pain, and before I degenerate physically and mentally. That ought to be everyone’s right,” she explained.

    The president of the Flemish liberals shares her opinion. “We must be able to choose the right to die not only when we are suffering in an intolerable way but also when our lives are fulfilled and we request to do it explicitly, freely, independently and firmly,” Rutten emphasised.

    This kind of appeal has remained an isolated one in political circles. That is up until now.

    Sp.a says it is astonished: it has been trying for some time to open a debate on extending euthanasia to dementia cases but its initiative has not been followed up until now, even by the liberals.

    As far as the N-VA and CD&V are concerned, they do not want to hear about an extension to the euthanasia law until it has been thoroughly reviewed. As for the Social Party and the Reformist Movement, they consider that such a debate is not even on the agenda, reports De Morgen.

    The co-president of the Federal Commission on Euthanasia, Wim Distelmans, is also uncomfortable with the idea. “If there is no medical reason, then I personally have problems,” declared the VUB professor and pioneer in Belgium of care for dying patients.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job