Temperatures expected to drop to minus degrees tonight in Belgium

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly tonight throughout Belgium, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

In the Ardennes, temperatures could reach -3° Celcius at night, while in the rest of country they are expected to be between 0 and + 3 degrees.

On Thursday, the weather will remain dry and mostly sunny during the day.

The maximum temperatures will reach 11 degrees in Brussels and the centre of the country, with a light to moderate wind from east to southeast.

The Brussels Times