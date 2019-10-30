 
Temperatures expected to drop to minus degrees tonight in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 30 October, 2019
Latest News:
Temperatures expected to drop to minus degrees tonight...
Residents are helping to decide on details of...
Brussels city officials get up to €800 monthly...
Shuttle to Charleroi Airport to pilot electric buses...
Explosion hits another bank branch in Flanders...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 30 October 2019
    Temperatures expected to drop to minus degrees tonight in Belgium
    Residents are helping to decide on details of new tram route in Brussels
    Brussels city officials get up to €800 monthly for giving up their car
    Shuttle to Charleroi Airport to pilot electric buses
    Explosion hits another bank branch in Flanders
    Advertising watchdog condemns Bicky Burger advertisment
    Loose wagon causes train to derail in Liège station
    Laughing gas banned in Brussels municipality
    Belgium closes down its nuclear plants by 2025
    Police open investigation following racial harassment in Brussels fire department
    Inca Valley and Yazidi temple, among 25 sites selected for protection
    Former Brussels’ teacher selling crystal meth via gay dating app Grindr sentenced to 15 months of probation
    Belgian fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft in Baltic airspace
    Radioactive-sourced smoke detectors in homes will be forbidden from 2020
    Vlaams Belang abstains from EU vote against death penalty for homosexuality in Uganda
    Rare brown shrike bird spotted in Belgium for the first time
    Two injured construction workers rescued after fatal building collapse in Mons
    Works kick off to transform central Brussels square into ‘city garden’
    Belgian liberal party wants legalisation of euthanasia following a ‘fulfilled life’
    One of Europe’s most wanted fugitives arrested
    View more

    Temperatures expected to drop to minus degrees tonight in Belgium

    Wednesday, 30 October 2019
    © Belga

    Temperatures are expected to drop significantly tonight throughout Belgium, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

    In the Ardennes, temperatures could reach -3° Celcius at night, while in the rest of country they are expected to be between 0 and + 3 degrees.

    On Thursday, the weather will remain dry and mostly sunny during the day.

    The maximum temperatures will reach 11 degrees in Brussels and the centre of the country, with a light to moderate wind from east to southeast.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job