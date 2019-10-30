 
Another boar with African swine fever found in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 30 October, 2019
Latest News:
Another boar with African swine fever found in...
STIB testing use of bank card as metro...
‘1969 Lunar watch’ launched towards space for 50th...
Rediscovering the Forgotten and Unknown Belgium...
Migration from Brussels to Flanders more than doubles...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 30 October 2019
    Another boar with African swine fever found in Belgium
    STIB testing use of bank card as metro ticket at entrance gates
    ‘1969 Lunar watch’ launched towards space for 50th anniversary of first man on the Moon
    Rediscovering the Forgotten and Unknown Belgium
    Migration from Brussels to Flanders more than doubles over 10 years: survey
    Belgian jihadists in Syria ask to return to Belgium for the third time
    COP25 in Chile that Belgian climate activists have been sailing to for a month cancelled
    Brexit: Johnson’s agreement will cost the UK economy £70 billion by 2029, research shows
    Armenian Genocide: After EU, the US recognizes genocide in WWI
    Trains will skip Brussels-Midi station during extended 1 November weekend
    Small businesses in Flanders fear stagnating workforce after Brexit
    Belgium cooperates with Kazakh police
    Culprit of infamous ‘parachute murder’ requests conditional release
    Belgian pensioners increasingly take on ‘flexi-jobs’
    Inflation in Belgium reaches half a percent
    A thousand underprivileged children get free ride on Brussels’ ferris wheel on Wednesday
    Brussels Airport hit by power cut, delays reported
    A dozen men found in cooling container next to E34 motorway
    Belgian cyclist union calls for concrete traffic rules for E-bikes
    Man dies after heart attack in police station
    View more

    Another boar with African swine fever found in Belgium

    Wednesday, 30 October 2019
    © Belga

    A new case of African swine fever was discovered last week at camp Lagland, Arlon, in the infected zone.

    The analysis of the remains of an older boar has just reached Céline Tellier’s office, is in charge of the African swine fever outbreak.

    The last positive case dated back to August 11, and was found near Saint-Léger.

    The fresh discovery doesn’t change anything regarding the management measures taken at the beginning of October, namely a driving ban in the 30,000 hectares of infected Gaume forests in the southeast of Belgium.

    The finding will prolong the time it takes to eradicate the disease by several weeks.

    “You may consider the virus to be eradicated when 12 months have passed since the discovery of the last infected body. This new case will prolong the delay by a few weeks,” the minister’s spokeswoman, Nathalie Guilmin, explained.

    This discovery does not mean however that there will be any changes, either to the sealed zone or other measures taken.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job