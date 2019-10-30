Belgian cyclist union calls for concrete traffic rules for E-bikes

The Belgian union of cyclists, Fietsersbond, pleads for more clarity and uniformity in the traffic regulation for the fast E-bikes that can reach up to 45 km/h.

The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters continues to grow throughout Belgium.

“Unambiguous rules would allow cities and municipalities to provide a more consistent road infrastructure,” says Wies Callens, spokesman of the Fietsersbond.

Speed pedelecs have been included in the Belgian road code since 2016, and are now part of the new category ‘class P moped’.

In Antwerp, speed pedelecs are to be regarded as a bicycle rather than a moped.

On roads with a maximum speed limit of 50 km/hour, fast electric cyclists are free to choose whether or not to use the cycle path.

But if the imposed speed is higher, they must use the cycle path. “And this is precisely what is confusing,” explains Callens,

“since the bicycle paths often have an indication by means of a D9 or D10 traffic sign referring to mixed bicycle and pedestrian traffic where motorbikes are not allowed.”

The regulation is unclear and often leads to unsafe situations. That is why the union is asking for uniformity from the different Belgian traffic and road managers, both on a local level and the Belgian agency for roads and traffic, New Mobility reports.

The Brussels Times