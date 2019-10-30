 
COP25 in Chile that Belgian climate activists have been sailing to for a month cancelled
Wednesday, 30 October, 2019
    COP25 in Chile that Belgian climate activists have been sailing to for a month cancelled

    Wednesday, 30 October 2019
    The boat De Wever was on already reached Cape Verde when the Chilean President made his announcement. Credit: Belga

    The UN Climate Summit in Chile, where the Belgian teen climate activist Anuna De Wever has been sailing to since the beginning of October, will be cancelled due to the unrest in the country.

    “Our government has decided not to organise the United Nations International Climate Conference COP25,” announced Chilean President Sebastian Piñera on Wednesday afternoon, reports VRT NWS. “It was a difficult and painful decision to make,” he said. The Chilean government said it sees no other option because of the ongoing social protests in the country.

    The international climate conference was first assigned to Brazil, but was then moved to the Chilean capital of Santiago, from 2 until 13 December. Over 25,000 participants were expected to attend.

    Anuna De Wever, the leader of Youth for Climate and the Belgian climate marches, started her journey to attend the summit in Chile by sailboat at the beginning of October. The boat already reached Cape Verde when the news of the announcement reached the crew.

    “We have just heard that COP25 has been cancelled,” she said in an initial response immediately after the announcement by the Chilean president, reports Het Nieuwsblad. “We are now discussing the announcement on board. Keep us informed, all ideas are welcome. They can cancel the COP25, but they cannot cancel our movement,” she added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

