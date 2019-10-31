 
Three trams in Ghent no longer running as they have no wheels
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 31 October, 2019
Latest News:
Declining interest in buying electric cars in Belgium...
Rare document uncovered by Egyptologists at Leuven university...
Migrant situation on Greek islands ‘explosive and on...
Three trams in Ghent no longer running as...
EU Member States criticised for refusing to receive...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 31 October 2019
    Declining interest in buying electric cars in Belgium
    Rare document uncovered by Egyptologists at Leuven university
    Migrant situation on Greek islands ‘explosive and on verge of disaster’
    Three trams in Ghent no longer running as they have no wheels
    EU Member States criticised for refusing to receive refugees
    Four individuals suspected for involvement in Brussels terror attacks to remain detained until 2020
    Brussels police officer rescues 3-week-old baby
    The World Rallycross Championship returns to Belgium
    Anuna de Wever pursues Atlantic crossing despite COP25 cancellation
    Belgian government to go into ‘shutdown’ on Thursday night
    China set to launch 5G network on Friday
    ‘More safety with fewer traffic lights at crossings’
    One person stuck under a tram after incident in Brussels
    Unidentified body found in Brussels canal
    Belgium drops significantly on worldwide safety ranking
    Demand for more ticket offices in Belgian train stations
    One in eight Flemish people is of non-European descent
    Over a dozen bus journeys scrapped in Brussels due to staff shortages
    EU withdraws appeal against Belgium concerning seasonal workers
    Immoweb sues its competitor Immoscoop
    View more

    Three trams in Ghent no longer running as they have no wheels

    Thursday, 31 October 2019
    The tyred wheels are now in need of replacing. Credit: Wikicommons

    Three trams in the city of Ghent in the East-Flanders province are no longer running because they do not have wheels, as the supplier is late with the delivery.

    In Ghent, twenty Albatros trams, modern 60-metres-long low-floor trams, have been in service for the past four years. The wheels are now in need of replacing, but the delivery of new tyres is taking longer than expected, resulting in three trams no longer being able to run.

    “Our supplier has already supplied steel wheels,” said Sonja Loos of De Lijn, reports VRT NWS. “But he has forgotten the rubber parts. So we had to wait longer than normal. Meanwhile, the rubber part has been delivered and the trams can be repaired. We expect them to be in service again by the end of next week at the latest,” she added.

    Although there are normally about 20 Albatrosses in the city, some old trams from the seventies have been serving as a replacement. However, the old trams are smaller and wheelchair passengers cannot get on board without difficulty. “It is not fun that the passengers are left in the cold because of this, but it is not our fault either,” Loos added, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    “In every company, there is inventory management for crucial machines,” said Filip Watteeuw, Alderman for Mobility in Ghent, reports VRT NWS. “Apparently not here,” he said, adding that he thinks it is “absolutely crazy” that De Lijn is currently using written off trams from the seventies.

    Watteeuw, who motivates the inhabitants of Ghent to use their bicycles or public transport with a far-reaching circulation plan, is angry about the lack of supply. “In a country that calls itself developed, it is not acceptable that an announced tram does not arrive,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job